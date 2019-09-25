Wealth of controversial presidential candidate Cumpanasu raises eyebrows in Romania



Romanian media reacted in furore on Wednesday to news of the wealth of a controversial candidate in the upcoming presidential elections. Alexandru Cumpanasu, the head of an NGO with strong links to state institutions and closely associated with the governing PSD, has accumulated quite a fortune. Wealth of controversial presidential candidate Cumpanasu raises eyebrows in Romania.Romanian media reacted in furore on Wednesday to news of the wealth of a controversial candidate in the upcoming presidential elections. Alexandru Cumpanasu, the head of an NGO with strong links to state institutions and closely associated with the governing PSD, has accumulated quite a fortune. [Read the article in HotNews]