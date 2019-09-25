Wealth of controversial presidential candidate Cumpanasu raises eyebrows in Romania
Sep 25, 2019
Wealth of controversial presidential candidate Cumpanasu raises eyebrows in Romania.
Romanian media reacted in furore on Wednesday to news of the wealth of a controversial candidate in the upcoming presidential elections. Alexandru Cumpanasu, the head of an NGO with strong links to state institutions and closely associated with the governing PSD, has accumulated quite a fortune.
[Read the article in HotNews]