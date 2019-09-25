 
September 25, 2019

New case of suspicious resume data in case of a Romanian energy company&#39;s top manager
The manager of major Romanian energy transport company Transgaz has claimed in the official resume published by the company that he holds a diploma for long term oil and gas engineering studies. But the university that manager Ion Sterian indicates in his CV says he attended courses there for a shorter period and he was the recipient of junior engineering diploma.

