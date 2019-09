CEZ Romania's Wind Park Produced 143.5 Gwh/Month in 2018



The Cogealac-Fantanele wind park, the largest onshore wind farm in Europe, produced on average 143.5 GWh of electricity a month in 2018, according to officials of park owner CEZ. CEZ Romania's Wind Park Produced 143.5 Gwh/Month in 2018.The Cogealac-Fantanele wind park, the largest onshore wind farm in Europe, produced on average 143.5 GWh of electricity a month in 2018, according to officials of park owner CEZ. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]