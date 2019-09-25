Germany’s Europlant Buys Cluj-Based PlantExtrakt.
Germany’s Europlant group has acquired herbal and tincture producer PlantExtrakt established by entrepreneur Igor Kyril Peev in 1991.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Mixed-Use Real Estate Projects Are Gaining Ground in RomaniaMixed-use projects that include office, retail, residential space or maybe even a mall, along with medical clinics, gyms or public services have been gaining ground, the real estate market actors at the ZF Birouri&Rezidential 2019 (ZF Office&Residential 2019) conference (...)
ROCA Plans Bucharest Stock Exchange IPOROCA, the first platform investing in the management of Romanian companies in distress, plans to issue an initial public offering on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, its CEO Rudolf Bizental said Wednesday.