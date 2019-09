Burger Kings Aims for 50 Restaurants in Romania in Five Years



US fast food brand Burger King returned to Romania as a franchise, this time with Poland’s Amrest group, which also operates the Starbucks franchise. Amrest has an about 200 million lei (EUR42 million) for investments over the next five (...) Burger Kings Aims for 50 Restaurants in Romania in Five Years.US fast food brand Burger King returned to Romania as a franchise, this time with Poland’s Amrest group, which also operates the Starbucks franchise. Amrest has an about 200 million lei (EUR42 million) for investments over the next five (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]