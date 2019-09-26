​Romania's nominee for European Commission Rovana Plumb invited to exceptional hearings over wealth statement in EP



Romanian Social Democrat Rovana Plumb, who has been nominated by Romania for a position as European Commissioner, is invited to "exceptional" hearing in the judicial committee of the European Parliament on Thursday. She is due to clarify information in her wealth statement, where it reads that she has a RON 800,000 loan from a person - the same amount that she has lent her party. ​Romania's nominee for European Commission Rovana Plumb invited to exceptional hearings over wealth statement in EP.Romanian Social Democrat Rovana Plumb, who has been nominated by Romania for a position as European Commissioner, is invited to "exceptional" hearing in the judicial committee of the European Parliament on Thursday. She is due to clarify information in her wealth statement, where it reads that she has a RON 800,000 loan from a person - the same amount that she has lent her party. [Read the article in HotNews]