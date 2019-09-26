Iohannis tells Zelensky: Appropriate remedy necessary for problems caused by Education Law in Ukraine



President Klaus Iohannis had, on Wednesday, a bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the sidelines of the high level segment of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, context in which he emphasized the need for an appropriate remedy to the problems caused by the Education Law adopted by Ukraine, which affected the rights of the members of the Romanian minority, the Presidential Administration informs, in a release sent Thursday to AGERPRES. According to the Presidential Administration, Klaus Iohannis expressed openness for advancing cooperation between Romania and Ukraine, including through the involvement of the two Presidents, emphasizing the need to rapidly identify solutions to problems that dally on the bilateral agenda. In this sense, President Iohannis evidenced that there is need for an appropriate remedy, through the finding of clear, functional solutions, to the problems provoked by the Education Law adopted by Ukraine in September 2017 - which affected the rights of persons belonging to the Romanian minority in what regards ensuring education in their mother tongue - so that the level and quality of education in Romanian not be diminished. President Klaus Iohannis evoked in this context the significant efforts that the Romanian state is conducting to ensure the best condition for persons belonging to national minorities in Romania, including the Ukrainian minority, which determined the Romanian model in this domain be appreciated at an international and European level, the Presidency’s release shows. According to the quoted source, the head of state reiterated the constant support of Romania for the European path of Ukraine, as well as for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of this country. Furthermore, President Klaus Iohannis evidenced the constant support of Romania for political dialogue and a practical cooperation between the North Atlantic Alliance and Ukraine, citing as an example the implementation of the first phase of the NATO Cyber Defence Trust, which was coordinated by Romania. The two Presidents agreed that it is necessary for Romania and Ukraine to conduct a closer dialogue on matters of regional security, an exchange of opinions taking place on the matter of the developments relating to solving the conflict in eastern Ukraine, including the high-level meeting of the "Normandy" format, which is being prepared. In this sense, President Iohannis hailed the recent prisoner exchange conducted on September 7 between the Ukraine and the Russian Federation. The two presidents also discussed aspects of energy security, the opposition of the two countries to the Nord Stream 2 being reiterated, context in which President Klaus Iohannis mentioned efforts conducted during the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU to successfully modify the European Directive on the matter. The meeting also saw discussions on the importance of stimulating economic relations between the two countries, President Zelensky encouraging Romanian investment in his country. "The President of Ukraine showed that he understands the preoccupations of the Romanian party and sent assurances in the direction of identifying solutions to the problems created by the adoption of the Education Law, so that the rights of persons belonging to the Romanian minority to learn in their mother tongue not be affected. Furthermore, President Zelensky thanked Romania for its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the Presidential Administration shows. On this occasions, Volodymyr Zelensky addressed to Klaus Iohannis an invitation to conduct a visit to Ukraine. The meeting between the two heads of state is the first since Volodymyr Zelensky’s election as President of Ukraine.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) Iohannis tells Zelensky: Appropriate remedy necessary for problems caused by Education Law in Ukraine.President Klaus Iohannis had, on Wednesday, a bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the sidelines of the high level segment of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, context in which he emphasized the need for an appropriate remedy to the problems caused by the Education Law adopted by Ukraine, which affected the rights of the members of the Romanian minority, the Presidential Administration informs, in a release sent Thursday to AGERPRES. According to the Presidential Administration, Klaus Iohannis expressed openness for advancing cooperation between Romania and Ukraine, including through the involvement of the two Presidents, emphasizing the need to rapidly identify solutions to problems that dally on the bilateral agenda. In this sense, President Iohannis evidenced that there is need for an appropriate remedy, through the finding of clear, functional solutions, to the problems provoked by the Education Law adopted by Ukraine in September 2017 - which affected the rights of persons belonging to the Romanian minority in what regards ensuring education in their mother tongue - so that the level and quality of education in Romanian not be diminished. President Klaus Iohannis evoked in this context the significant efforts that the Romanian state is conducting to ensure the best condition for persons belonging to national minorities in Romania, including the Ukrainian minority, which determined the Romanian model in this domain be appreciated at an international and European level, the Presidency’s release shows. According to the quoted source, the head of state reiterated the constant support of Romania for the European path of Ukraine, as well as for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of this country. Furthermore, President Klaus Iohannis evidenced the constant support of Romania for political dialogue and a practical cooperation between the North Atlantic Alliance and Ukraine, citing as an example the implementation of the first phase of the NATO Cyber Defence Trust, which was coordinated by Romania. The two Presidents agreed that it is necessary for Romania and Ukraine to conduct a closer dialogue on matters of regional security, an exchange of opinions taking place on the matter of the developments relating to solving the conflict in eastern Ukraine, including the high-level meeting of the "Normandy" format, which is being prepared. In this sense, President Iohannis hailed the recent prisoner exchange conducted on September 7 between the Ukraine and the Russian Federation. The two presidents also discussed aspects of energy security, the opposition of the two countries to the Nord Stream 2 being reiterated, context in which President Klaus Iohannis mentioned efforts conducted during the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU to successfully modify the European Directive on the matter. The meeting also saw discussions on the importance of stimulating economic relations between the two countries, President Zelensky encouraging Romanian investment in his country. "The President of Ukraine showed that he understands the preoccupations of the Romanian party and sent assurances in the direction of identifying solutions to the problems created by the adoption of the Education Law, so that the rights of persons belonging to the Romanian minority to learn in their mother tongue not be affected. Furthermore, President Zelensky thanked Romania for its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the Presidential Administration shows. On this occasions, Volodymyr Zelensky addressed to Klaus Iohannis an invitation to conduct a visit to Ukraine. The meeting between the two heads of state is the first since Volodymyr Zelensky’s election as President of Ukraine.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

How Social Democratic Party leader explains Romanian PM Dancila's failure to meet US Vice President Pence A top official of the governing Social Democrats has said that the visit paid by Romanian PM Viorica Dancila to the United States should not be taken lightly and that the delegation there fulfilled its mission. That is, despite missing the most important moment on the agenda - meeting US Vice (...)



Fate of Romanian nominee for European Commission Rovana Plumb, rejected by EP committee, to be decided on Monday / Committee invokes conflict of interests risks The unprecedented situation created by the decision of the JURI Committee in the European Parliament, which on Thursday opposed the Romanian and Hungarian candidates for European commissioner positions, may come to a conclusion early next week. On Monday, the European Parliament is expected to (...)



Jewish victims of death trains, commemorated in Calarasi A commemorative event in memory of the Jews killed in 1941 in the "death train" took place on Thursday in (southeast) Calarasi, in the presence of some survivors of the pogrom in (northeast) Iasi, who recalled the ordeal they went through in those times. The organizers - Federation of (...)



Romania Promoted to Emerging Market Status Effective Sept 2020 Global index provider FTSE Russell has promoted Romania to Emerging Market from Frontier Market status, three years after the country was added to the Watch List. The reclassification of the status becomes effective in September (...)



Supermarket and Hypermarket Chains Account for 20% of Retail in Romania Eight companies account for more than 20% of the total retail in Romania, an industry with more than 126,000 companies and cumulated revenue of 224 billion lei (EUR47 milion).



Iohannis: Unfortunately, people learned to protest, but governors didn't learn to behave nicely AGERPRES special correspondent, Irinela Visan, reports: President Klaus Iohannis, present at The Liederkranz of New York City for the launching of the book "EU.RO - an open dialogue about Europe", stated that, despite the fact that in the recent period Romanians learned to protest, (...)



Lingerie Manufacturer Uniconf Salaj Plans to Open Its Own Stores Lingerie manufacturer Uniconf Salaj is present in 1,500 stores at the moment, 300 of which of major supermarket and hypermarket chains. The rest of the stores are small entrepreneurial businesses.

