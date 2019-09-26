Dinamo Bucharest, second consecutive win in men’s handball Champions League



CS Dinamo Bucharest clearly defeated Danish team GOG Gudme, by 35-28 (17-12), on Wednesday evening, in the Stefan cel Mare Hall, in a match of Group D of the men’s handball Champions League. Dinamo took the second consecutive win on home ground, after managing a 28-25 against IFK Kristianstad and an even match against Kadetten Schaffhausen (28-28). Dinamo Bucharest is the leader of the group, with 5 points, followed by GOG, 4 points, each having played 3 matches, Orlen Wisla Plock, 2 points, Chekhovskiye Medvedi, 2 points, Kadetten Schaffhausen, 1 point, IFK Kristianstad, 0 points. Dinamo will play the next match on October 12 away with Russian team Chekhovskiye Medvedi.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) Dinamo Bucharest, second consecutive win in men’s handball Champions League.CS Dinamo Bucharest clearly defeated Danish team GOG Gudme, by 35-28 (17-12), on Wednesday evening, in the Stefan cel Mare Hall, in a match of Group D of the men’s handball Champions League. Dinamo took the second consecutive win on home ground, after managing a 28-25 against IFK Kristianstad and an even match against Kadetten Schaffhausen (28-28). Dinamo Bucharest is the leader of the group, with 5 points, followed by GOG, 4 points, each having played 3 matches, Orlen Wisla Plock, 2 points, Chekhovskiye Medvedi, 2 points, Kadetten Schaffhausen, 1 point, IFK Kristianstad, 0 points. Dinamo will play the next match on October 12 away with Russian team Chekhovskiye Medvedi.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]