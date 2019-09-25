President Iohannis: Romania will boost its efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030



AGERPRES special correspondent Irinela Visan reports: Romania will boost its efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, stated on Wednesday President Klaus Iohannis, who attended the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. "Romania will boost its efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, with the desire to ensure that both current and future generations can live in a sustainable world," said the President, at the forum "Accelerating the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," the "Partnership for Sustainable Development" panel. He presented the main actions taken by Romania in this respect, bringing to mind that our country translated the principles behind the Sustainable Development Goals into priorities, objectives and embedded them in a Reviewed National Strategy for Sustainable Development, adopted in 2018. "In order to ensure the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals in every domain, the creation of sustainable development units is under way in relevant ministries," showed Klaus Iohannis. He added that in order to benefit from the input of the civil society, a Coalition for Sustainable Development to include the most active representatives is also being set up. For monitoring the progress of implementation of the 2030 Agenda, a new set of sustainable development indicators are considered by the Romanian National Institute for Statistics. In order to stimulate the business engagement for the Sustainable Development Goals, Romanian authorities initiated partnerships with the business community, he mentioned. "Efforts are on the way for launching a Sustainability Code in partnership with representatives of private sector, dedicated to mainstreaming environmental and social policies in the economic activity," he said. The President also brought to mind that Romania ran the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first semester of this year under the motto ’Cohesion, a common European value.’ "This Presidency was therefore a chance for us to underline the key role of cohesion for achieving the objective of closing economic, social and territorial gaps among the Member States, regions and citizens of the European Union," he stated. The President further highlighted that Romania has been very active in promoting partnerships for sustainable development at regional level. "The UN Economic Commission for Europe and the OECD supported us in creating a platform for sharing regional experience and fostering meaningful partnerships among countries belonging to the EU, Eastern Europe, Western Balkans and Central Asia, during the Regional Conference on the 2030 Agenda: Partnerships for sustainable development hosted in April 2019 in Bucharest. On that occasion, the participating countries endorsed the Bucharest Declaration, acknowledging the need to accelerate actions in implementing the 2030 Agenda and encouraging the creation of more robust partnerships, to overcome the current challenges in achieving the 2030 Agenda," Iohannis stated. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Rodica State) President Iohannis: Romania will boost its efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.AGERPRES special correspondent Irinela Visan reports: Romania will boost its efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, stated on Wednesday President Klaus Iohannis, who attended the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. "Romania will boost its efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, with the desire to ensure that both current and future generations can live in a sustainable world," said the President, at the forum "Accelerating the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," the "Partnership for Sustainable Development" panel. He presented the main actions taken by Romania in this respect, bringing to mind that our country translated the principles behind the Sustainable Development Goals into priorities, objectives and embedded them in a Reviewed National Strategy for Sustainable Development, adopted in 2018. "In order to ensure the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals in every domain, the creation of sustainable development units is under way in relevant ministries," showed Klaus Iohannis. He added that in order to benefit from the input of the civil society, a Coalition for Sustainable Development to include the most active representatives is also being set up. For monitoring the progress of implementation of the 2030 Agenda, a new set of sustainable development indicators are considered by the Romanian National Institute for Statistics. In order to stimulate the business engagement for the Sustainable Development Goals, Romanian authorities initiated partnerships with the business community, he mentioned. "Efforts are on the way for launching a Sustainability Code in partnership with representatives of private sector, dedicated to mainstreaming environmental and social policies in the economic activity," he said. The President also brought to mind that Romania ran the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first semester of this year under the motto ’Cohesion, a common European value.’ "This Presidency was therefore a chance for us to underline the key role of cohesion for achieving the objective of closing economic, social and territorial gaps among the Member States, regions and citizens of the European Union," he stated. The President further highlighted that Romania has been very active in promoting partnerships for sustainable development at regional level. "The UN Economic Commission for Europe and the OECD supported us in creating a platform for sharing regional experience and fostering meaningful partnerships among countries belonging to the EU, Eastern Europe, Western Balkans and Central Asia, during the Regional Conference on the 2030 Agenda: Partnerships for sustainable development hosted in April 2019 in Bucharest. On that occasion, the participating countries endorsed the Bucharest Declaration, acknowledging the need to accelerate actions in implementing the 2030 Agenda and encouraging the creation of more robust partnerships, to overcome the current challenges in achieving the 2030 Agenda," Iohannis stated. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

How Social Democratic Party leader explains Romanian PM Dancila's failure to meet US Vice President Pence A top official of the governing Social Democrats has said that the visit paid by Romanian PM Viorica Dancila to the United States should not be taken lightly and that the delegation there fulfilled its mission. That is, despite missing the most important moment on the agenda - meeting US Vice (...)



PM Dancila, in US: Gov't to continue actions to combat anti-Semitism, xenophobia, intolerance Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on a working visit to the United States, gave assurances that the Government will continue the actions to combat anti-Semitism, xenophobia and any form of intolerance. The prime minister met on Thursday with Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Committee, (...)



Sorana Cirstea qualifies for final of Tashkent WTA tournament Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified, on Friday, for the final of the 250,000-dollar WTA tournament in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), after defeating Katarina Zavatska (Ukraine) in the next to last act, by 6-0, 6-3. Cirstea (29 years old, WTA #96), seeded eighth, will play her second final (...)



Fate of Romanian nominee for European Commission Rovana Plumb, rejected by EP committee, to be decided on Monday / Committee invokes conflict of interests risks The unprecedented situation created by the decision of the JURI Committee in the European Parliament, which on Thursday opposed the Romanian and Hungarian candidates for European commissioner positions, may come to a conclusion early next week. On Monday, the European Parliament is expected to (...)



Jewish victims of death trains, commemorated in Calarasi A commemorative event in memory of the Jews killed in 1941 in the "death train" took place on Thursday in (southeast) Calarasi, in the presence of some survivors of the pogrom in (northeast) Iasi, who recalled the ordeal they went through in those times. The organizers - Federation of (...)



Romania Promoted to Emerging Market Status Effective Sept 2020 Global index provider FTSE Russell has promoted Romania to Emerging Market from Frontier Market status, three years after the country was added to the Watch List. The reclassification of the status becomes effective in September (...)



Supermarket and Hypermarket Chains Account for 20% of Retail in Romania Eight companies account for more than 20% of the total retail in Romania, an industry with more than 126,000 companies and cumulated revenue of 224 billion lei (EUR47 milion).

