President Iohannis has bilateral meetings with Ukrainian, Georgian counterparts on sidelines of UN General Assembly



President Klaus Iohannis had bilateral meetings with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili, on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, held in New York City, the US. As of 22:05hrs (15:05 local time), the President will participate in the High-level Political Forum themed "Accelerating the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" - the "Partnerships for Sustainable Development" panel. Also on Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis delivered a national speech within the general debates of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly. During his speech, the President showed that the 75th anniversary of the UN represents an opportunity for the Organisation to step up the implementation of the UN reform package, conveying that Romania can be counted on in achieving these endeavors. He underscored that, through the National Strategy on Climate Change, Romania aims to reach, by 2050, a society in which economic, social and environmental policies are interconnected and designed to ensure sustainable development, high living standards and the quality of the environment. Furthermore, he also underscored in his speech that Romania condemns terrorist attacks in the strongest terms. "Romania reiterates its deep concern regarding the global spread and magnitude of terrorism and condemns in the strongest terms the continued recurrence of terrorist attacks, including those targeting representatives of diplomatic missions," he stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia)