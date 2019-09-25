President Iohannis: In mid-October, 120 Romanian troops, four helicopters will start their mission in Mali



President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that 120 troops and four helicopters will start in mid-October their mission in Mali in support of the UN effort to assist the Malian Government. "Romania participated and still participates in United Nations peacekeeping operations covering countries all over the world, from Afghanistan and Sudan to Georgia and Haiti, and now in Mali. In mid-October 120 Romanian troops and four helicopters will start their mission in Mali, a critical area, in support of the UN effort to assist the Malian Government to achieve stability and build a safer future for its people by promoting sustainable development, peace and security," the head of state said in the national speech delivered at the general debates of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Rodica State)