President Iohannis: Romania condemns the terrorist attacks in the strongest terms



Romania firmly condemns the terrorist attacks, President Klaus Iohannis underscored on Wednesday in the United Nations General Assembly, which takes place in New York. "Romania reiterates its deep concern regarding the global spread and magnitude of terrorism and condemns in the strongest terms the continued recurrence of terrorist attacks, including those targeting representatives of diplomatic missions. Recently, such attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan, tragically ended the life of two Romanian citizens and seriously wounded one," Iohannis stated in the national speech delivered at the general debates of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly. He reiterated Romania's firm commitment to fight terrorism at international level, using all the available tools, including international law. The head of state brought to mind that Romania welcomed the reform launched by the UN Secretary General in the beginning of his tenure and supported the Organisation efforts aimed at enhancing coordination and improving the coherence in implementing the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. "Let me reassure you of Romania's full support in the endeavour to galvanise multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion during the whole of the seventy forth session of the General Assembly," Iohannis concluded at the end of his speech. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)