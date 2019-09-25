 
September 25, 2019

President Iohannis, at the UN: Romania was not spared by adverse effects of climate change
President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, in New York, that climate change is a global challenge and showed that Romania’s national strategy on this issue was designed with the aim to shape an economy resilient to climate change, with low carbon dioxide emissions, able of integrating climate policies through smart economic growth. "Romania was not spared by the adverse effects of climate change. But we came to this session of the General Assembly with a sense of hope and responsibility. Hope that it is not too late to secure a safe and environmentally-friendly planet for our children and responsibility to undertake concrete steps in order to keep the pace with our promises under the Paris Agreement and the rules agreed in Katowice, including by pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase at 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level. Our National Strategy on Climate Change has been conceived with the aim to shape an economy resilient to climate change, with low carbon dioxide emissions, able to integrate climate policies through a smart economic growth. Our objective is to reach, by 2050, a society in which economic, social and environmental policies are interconnected and designed to ensure sustainable development, high living standards and quality of environment," President Iohannis stated within the national speech delivered at the general debates of the 74th Sessions of the UN General Assembly, which takes place in New York. AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Rodica State)

