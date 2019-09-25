President Iohannis: We continue to witness, in our region, deliberate actions aiming at undermining security
President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that "there are still deliberate actions aiming at undermining security" in the Black Sea region and underscored that Romania remains a pillar of stability in the region.
"Development and security go hand in hand. Nevertheless, the approach based on the security-development nexus may not be enough to overcome the security challenges, as these may have roots going beyond the development dimension. Unfortunately, we continue to witness, in our region, deliberate actions aiming at undermining security. The belt of unresolved conflicts around the Black Sea - which has strategic importance for the transatlantic security - remains a serious source of instability, hampering regional cooperation and the overall international security," the head of state said in the national speech delivered at the general debates of the 74th Sessions of the UN General Assembly, which takes place in New York.
He added that "the military presence on other countries’ territories without their consent, military build-ups, aggressive gestures, threats to use force and the use of hybrid tactics to undermine the internal stability are worrying developments and should be rejected by all of us."
"Romania remains a strong supporter of the multilateral rules-based international order built around the United Nations, which represents our best hope to tackle such challenges. The effectiveness of this international order depends on the willingness of all UN Members to engage in finding lasting multilateral solutions, in conformity with the UN core values. Romania is strongly committed to act in this way, as a pillar of stability in the region and we constantly supported the UN efforts in tackling such risks, including through the United Nations General Assembly resolutions pertaining to these matters," Iohannis showed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)
