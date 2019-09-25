President Iohannis, at the UN: You can count on Romania and our active commitment



President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that the 74th anniversary of the United Nations (UN) represents an opportunity to step up the implementation of the UN reform package, adding that "you can count on Romania and our active commitment in achieving these ambitious endeavours." "With the fall of the hideous communist regime, 30 years ago, my country embarked on a new era of freedom, democracy and prosperity. The Iron Curtain was replaced by our strong determination to re-join the family of western values and to interact openly with the rest of the world, driven by the deep respect for democratic principles and International Rule of Law. Today, we are - all of us - profoundly interconnected by multilateral governance and, more than ever, we must value the genuine spirit of cooperation the United Nations has always promoted and which is indispensable for finding efficient solutions to the international challenges. The forthcoming 75th anniversary of the United Nations in 2020 is an opportunity for our Organisation to step up the implementation of the UN Secretary General's ambitious reform package, renew our Organisation and make sure that it delivers for all. You can count on Romania and our active commitment in achieving these ambitious endeavours," President Iohannis stated within the national speech delivered at the general debates of the 74th Sessions of the UN General Assembly, which takes place in New York. The President said he is honored to address the General Assembly and to present "a renewed commitment of Romania to multilateralism and the rules-based international order, with the United Nations at its core." AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

