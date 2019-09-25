DefMin Les meets UN Under-Secretary-General Lacroix in New York



Defence Minister Gabriel Les met on Tuesday at the UN headquarters in New York with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, with the discussions focusing on streamlining the missions carried out under the aegis of the Organization. The meeting took place on the occasion of Gabriel Les's visit to the United States of America, together with a delegation from Romania, led by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. "The discussions took place in the context of reaffirming our country's role as an active contributor to UN peacekeeping missions and operations, focusing on streamlining missions carried out under the aegis of the Organization and the participation of our country, between October 2019 - October 2020, with a detachment of transport helicopters, in the UN integrated stabilization mission in Mali," a release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN) informed. According to the Ministry of Defence, Minister Gabriel Les appreciated the importance of collaborating with the UN, a fact reiterated by Jean-Pierre Lacroix, who expressed his appreciation for Romania's commitment to support the world Organization with such an important capability. "The meeting between the two officials represented a good opportunity to reaffirm our country's commitment to strengthening the missions and peace operations conducted under the aegis of the UN and increasing their efficiency, supplementing the participation in missions under the aegis of this Organization contributing to the increase of Romania's profile as a security provider," reads the release. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Rodica State)