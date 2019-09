Four European E-Commerce Companies, Including eMAG, Launch International Marketplace Network



Four e-commerce companies - eMAG (Romania), Cdiscount (Franţa), ePrice (Italy) and Real.de (Germany) – are launching International Marketplace Network (IMN), a platform granting sellers access to a market of 230 million potential (...)