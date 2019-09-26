Iohannis calls France’s recently deceased former President Chirac genuine statesman, genuine friend of Romania



Romania's President Klaus Iohannis has said he is "deeply saddened" by the death of former French chief of state Jacques Chirac, whom he calls a genuine statesman and a true friend of Romania. "[I am] deeply saddened by the death of former French President Jacques Chirac, a great leader and a genuine statesman, and a true friend of our country. On behalf of the Romanian people, I am extending condolences to the French nation," Iohannis said on Thursday in a tweet. Former French President Jacques Chirac died on Thursday morning at the age of 86. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)