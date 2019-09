Kaufland Enters Moldovan Market With Two Stores In Chisinau



German-held retailer Kaufland, leader on the Romanian food trade sector by turnover, has officially entered the Republic of Moldova, by opening two stores in Chisinau. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]