MEP Mircea Hava, former Mayor of Alba Iulia Municipality, on Thursday got elected Vice Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with Canada, according to an announcement posted on his Facebook page. "I am honoured to tell you today, September 26 2019, that I was elected, by vote, to represent the European Parliament as Vice Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with Canada. This is a partnership validated by centuries. Brought now, to the 21st century, continued today with less compromise and more advantages, having the framework of two very important cooperation documents: the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Strategic Partnership Agreement. This is a challenge that I am determined to bring to a good end, while being part of one of the best known and dynamic delegations of the European Parliament," said Mircea Hava. After showing that the trade exchanges between the European Union and Canada reached 72 billion euro last year, Hava also mentioned that this delegation has other priorities too, such as stronger tie and a more direct connection between communities. "Today, there are more than 50 localities and provinces in Canada twinned with communities from the EU. I intend to prove even more enthusiasm, through twinning programmes, educational and cultural projects, as well as through an exchange of good practices in the administrative field. Moreover, we will maintain the same maximum interest in essential fields such as climate change and migrant policy," said the Romanian MEP. Hava appreciated that any partnership with Canada remains of major importance, as long as it has a beneficial finality for the members of the community targeted by the joint projects. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marinela Brumar, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - authjor: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Rodica State)

