Pressure mounts on Romanian PM Dancila following "major failure" in Europe, as EC nominee Rovana Plumb is rejected by EP committee
Sep 26, 2019
A decision by a key European Parliament committee to approve Romania’s nomination for a seat of European Commissioner on Thursday prompted waves of political pressure on the government back in Bucharest. With prime minister Viorica Dancila on a trip to the United States, the opposition and the president pressed the head of government to urgently pick a replacement for rejected nominee Rovana Plumb.
