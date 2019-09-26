Pressure mounts on Romanian PM Dancila following "major failure" in Europe, as EC nominee Rovana Plumb is rejected by EP committee



A decision by a key European Parliament committee to approve Romania’s nomination for a seat of European Commissioner on Thursday prompted waves of political pressure on the government back in Bucharest. With prime minister Viorica Dancila on a trip to the United States, the opposition and the president pressed the head of government to urgently pick a replacement for rejected nominee Rovana Plumb. Pressure mounts on Romanian PM Dancila following "major failure" in Europe, as EC nominee Rovana Plumb is rejected by EP committee.A decision by a key European Parliament committee to approve Romania’s nomination for a seat of European Commissioner on Thursday prompted waves of political pressure on the government back in Bucharest. With prime minister Viorica Dancila on a trip to the United States, the opposition and the president pressed the head of government to urgently pick a replacement for rejected nominee Rovana Plumb. [Read the article in HotNews]