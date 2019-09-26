Romgaz Shareholders Approve Acquisition Of 20% Stake In Greek Firm Gastrade



Shareholders of Romania's largest natural gas producer Romgaz Medias (SNG.RO) on Thursday approved the acquisition of 20% of the shares of Greek natural gas company Gastrade, according to a decision of the general shareholder meeting published on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...)