Romgaz Shareholders Approve Acquisition Of 20% Stake In Greek Firm Gastrade
Sep 26, 2019
Shareholders of Romania’s largest natural gas producer Romgaz Medias (SNG.RO) on Thursday approved the acquisition of 20% of the shares of Greek natural gas company Gastrade, according to a decision of the general shareholder meeting published on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...)
