September 26, 2019

Sep 26, 2019

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said the former President of France, Jacques Chirac, who died on Thursday aged 86, was a "friend" who constantly supported our country’s integration with the NATO and EU structures. "The passing away of the former President of France is a big loss for his country, for Jacques Chirac had a long and brilliant political career in serving France. He was president of the republic, a prime minister, mayor of Paris City and served with honesty the interests of the French citizens. At the same time, Jacques Chirac was a politician devoted to the cause of United Europe and the building of the European Union. He was one of the great political leaders who advocated for a more profound integration of the European Union states and for EU enlargement to include the former communist block countries. Not last, Romania lost a friend who supported us constantly during the process of our integration with the NATO and the EU," Viorica Dancila wrote on Facebook. The Prime Minister added that, in her opinion, politician Jacques Chirac deserves his place in the history books. "We have no doubt that politician Jacques Chirac has his much deserved place in the history books of the next generations of France, and that he will remain in the common memory of all those who live today in United Europe. May God rest him his soul in peace!," concluded Danila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia)

