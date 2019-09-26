ForMin Manescu, after taking over Community of Democracies Presidency: Youth participation in decision-making process is a priority



AGERPRES special correspondent, Irinela Visan, reports: Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramona Manescu stated on Thursday, in the context of Romania taking over the Presidency of the Community of Democracies (CoD), that our country will promote youth participation in the decision-making process, as well as an active involvement of the private sector in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. The Romanian Minister held a joint press conference with her Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz at the UN headquarters (New York), after the extraordinary meeting of the Community of Democracies, during which Romania officially took over the Presidency of this forum for the next two years. Manescu thanked her predecessor for the manner in which he managed this mandate and stated that Romania will take over the projects initiated by Poland. "Throughout our Presidency we will focus our efforts on two important themes, essential to democracy, on our point of view. First one it’s encouraging youth participation in the decision-making process, which, it is in our view, a key-element for safeguarding rule of law and the fundamental principles of liberty, of freedom, human dignity, for future generations. Cooperation and working together with youth generation, I think it’s utmost important. Second one, in the spirit of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, we want to promote the active involvement of the private sector in achieving the development goals which are indeed fundamental in build-up a viable democracy," she stated. The Minister said that on June 25 and 26, 2020, Bucharest will organise a ministerial meeting to mark the 20th anniversary since the signing of the Warsaw Declaration. "Democracy is a team effort. Therefore, we need to work together and we need to work as close as possible with all the countries, all over the world, not only Western countries, but also Latin America, with Caucasus countries, with Eastern Partnership and Western Balkans, with African countries. So all are important in building up the values and building up democracies all over the world," Manescu mentioned. Jacek Czaputowicz said he was certain Romania will have a firm leadership and that it will promote the democratic agenda during its mandate. Moreover, he brought to mind that, during his mandate, Warsaw hosted the 30th session of the Governing Council of the Community of Democracies, during which they approached as priorities: the role of the private sector in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals and the youth involvement in the public life. The Community of Democracies is an inter-governmental structures at global level, which aims to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for a sustainable development, access to justice for all and the creation of efficient, responsible and inclusive institutions at all levels. Romania is among the 106 UN member states that signed the Warsaw Declaration - the founding document of the Community of Democraices. 