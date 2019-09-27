Bucharest Stock Exchange promoted to Secondary Emerging status in "historic decision"



FTSE Russel has promoted the Bucharest Stock Exchange from Frontier to Secondary Emerging Market, a move which was hailed by Romanian authorities and market representatives. "It’s the news of the year", the president of the Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR) told HotNews.ro. "A historic decision", the Finance minister said for his part.​ Bucharest Stock Exchange promoted to Secondary Emerging status in "historic decision".FTSE Russel has promoted the Bucharest Stock Exchange from Frontier to Secondary Emerging Market, a move which was hailed by Romanian authorities and market representatives. "It’s the news of the year", the president of the Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR) told HotNews.ro. "A historic decision", the Finance minister said for his part.​ [Read the article in HotNews]