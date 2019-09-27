Fate of Romanian nominee for European Commission Rovana Plumb, rejected by EP committee, to be decided on Monday / Committee invokes conflict of interests risks



The unprecedented situation created by the decision of the JURI Committee in the European Parliament, which on Thursday opposed the Romanian and Hungarian candidates for European commissioner positions, may come to a conclusion early next week. On Monday, the European Parliament is expected to send its conclusion on Romanian nominee Rovana Plumb and the Hungarian one, Laszlo Trocsanyi, to the Eurpopean Commission. Consulted by HotNews.ro on Friday, the JURI Committee argument for its decision on Plumb showed that until a conflict of interest in her case is cleared there was significant doubt about her capacity to do the job of Transport Commissioner.