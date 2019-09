Supermarket and Hypermarket Chains Account for 20% of Retail in Romania



Eight companies account for more than 20% of the total retail in Romania, an industry with more than 126,000 companies and cumulated revenue of 224 billion lei (EUR47 milion). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]