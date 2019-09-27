How Social Democratic Party leader explains Romanian PM Dancila's failure to meet US Vice President Pence



A top official of the governing Social Democrats has said that the visit paid by Romanian PM Viorica Dancila to the United States should not be taken lightly and that the delegation there fulfilled its mission. That is, despite missing the most important moment on the agenda - meeting US Vice President Mike Pence. How Social Democratic Party leader explains Romanian PM Dancila's failure to meet US Vice President Pence.A top official of the governing Social Democrats has said that the visit paid by Romanian PM Viorica Dancila to the United States should not be taken lightly and that the delegation there fulfilled its mission. That is, despite missing the most important moment on the agenda - meeting US Vice President Mike Pence. [Read the article in HotNews]