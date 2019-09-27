 
September 27, 2019

Sorana Cirstea qualifies for final of Tashkent WTA tournament
Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified, on Friday, for the final of the 250,000-dollar WTA tournament in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), after defeating Katarina Zavatska (Ukraine) in the next to last act, by 6-0, 6-3. Cirstea (29 years old, WTA #96), seeded eighth, will play her second final in Tashkent, after conquering there her only singles’ title in her career, in 2008. Sorana has two more WTA singles’ finals under her belt, in Budapest in 2007 and in 2013 in Toronto. The Romanian defeated Zavatska (19 years old, WTA #142) after 1 hour and 14 minutes. Sorana Cirstea ensured for herself a check worth 21,400 dollars and 180 WTA points, and will face in the final the winner of the match between Alison van Uytvanck, seeded third, and Kristyna Pliskova (Czechia), seeded fifth and 2016’s champion of the tournament.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Mihai Dragomir; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

