ROCA Takes Over Harbor Operator Romcargo Maritim



ROCA, the first platform investing in the management of Romanian companies in distress, said Friday it has acquired harbor operator Romcargo Maritim. ROCA Takes Over Harbor Operator Romcargo Maritim.ROCA, the first platform investing in the management of Romanian companies in distress, said Friday it has acquired harbor operator Romcargo Maritim. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]