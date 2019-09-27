ROCA Takes Over Harbor Operator Romcargo Maritim
Sep 27, 2019
ROCA Takes Over Harbor Operator Romcargo Maritim.
ROCA, the first platform investing in the management of Romanian companies in distress, said Friday it has acquired harbor operator Romcargo Maritim.
