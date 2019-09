MedLife Signs EUR90M Syndicated Loan for New Acquisitions



MedLife, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, said Friday it has signed a EUR90 million syndicated facility, which includes the increase of its existing facilities by EUR24 million, funds that will be used in the acquisition program, both at national and international (...) MedLife Signs EUR90M Syndicated Loan for New Acquisitions.MedLife, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, said Friday it has signed a EUR90 million syndicated facility, which includes the increase of its existing facilities by EUR24 million, funds that will be used in the acquisition program, both at national and international (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]