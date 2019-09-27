Simona Halep celebrates her 28th birthday at China’s Great Wall



Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number six, celebrated on Friday her 28th birthday at the Great Wall of China, according to a picture posted on her Instagram account in which she uncorks a bottle of champagne. Along with Simona are her boyfriend, her coach Dan Dobre and her physical trainer Teo Cercel. Halep also features in a picture holding the champagne bottle in onehand and biting into a muffin. "Thank you so much for the birthday love! 28 and it feels great," Halep says in a tweet. Australian coach Darren Cahill, with whom Halep will reportedly resume collaboration next year, also sent her greetings on Instagram, posting a picture with Simona and the following message: "That look you have when you know presents are coming! Happy Birthday @simonahalep! Have a great day and make sure the boys (Toni, Theo & Daniel) take good care of you today. Congrats on a wonderful 28th year and let’s make the 29th even better!" Halep withdrew this week from the Wuhan Open tournament due to back pain. She is on the main singles draw of the China Open tournament in Beijing, September 27 - October 6, where she plays a qualifier in her first match. So far this year, Halep has won only one title, at Wimbledon, the second grand slam victory in her career, after the 2018 French Open win. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) Simona Halep celebrates her 28th birthday at China’s Great Wall.Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number six, celebrated on Friday her 28th birthday at the Great Wall of China, according to a picture posted on her Instagram account in which she uncorks a bottle of champagne. Along with Simona are her boyfriend, her coach Dan Dobre and her physical trainer Teo Cercel. Halep also features in a picture holding the champagne bottle in onehand and biting into a muffin. "Thank you so much for the birthday love! 28 and it feels great," Halep says in a tweet. Australian coach Darren Cahill, with whom Halep will reportedly resume collaboration next year, also sent her greetings on Instagram, posting a picture with Simona and the following message: "That look you have when you know presents are coming! Happy Birthday @simonahalep! Have a great day and make sure the boys (Toni, Theo & Daniel) take good care of you today. Congrats on a wonderful 28th year and let’s make the 29th even better!" Halep withdrew this week from the Wuhan Open tournament due to back pain. She is on the main singles draw of the China Open tournament in Beijing, September 27 - October 6, where she plays a qualifier in her first match. So far this year, Halep has won only one title, at Wimbledon, the second grand slam victory in her career, after the 2018 French Open win. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]