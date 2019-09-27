Minister Minzatu says Romania should make road infrastructure top priority



Investment in road infrastructure should be a priority for Romania, Minister of European Funds Roxana Minzatu said in Botosani on Friday. She told a news conference there that regardless of Romania's degree of absorption of European funds, "the European money will not be enough to cover the demand for infrastructure investments." "Road infrastructure will always be the main priority; period (...) Any country must have investment priorities to show what money it invests in those priorities. I think it is obvious that Romania should make investment in road and maybe railroad infrastructures a top priority. (...) It is a very clear priority from the point of view of European money, but European money will not be enough to cover the demand for infrastructure investment," said Minzatu. She pointed out that there are delays in carrying out large infrastructure projects implemented by the National Company for Road Infrastructure Management (CNAIR), CFR or Metrorex, adding that she is working to make up for them. "There are big projects that witnessed a lot of delays on the part of big beneficiaries like CNAIR, Metrorex, CFR. There were a lot of delays. What I can tell you is that this year I have met large beneficiaries trying to quicken up things, issue bills, help them with solutions, so as to settle as much as possible and make up for the lost time as much as possible. Delays were due to various causes: tenders that lasted even three years, appeals. Currently we are facing problem of updating the work estimates of three, four years ago that today are no longer attractive for construction companies," added Minzatu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

