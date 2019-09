Romanian Courier Market Seen Reaching EUR500M in 2019



The courier market, one of the most dynamic segment in transport and logistics, could reach EUR500 million this year, despite reticence from companies to invest and from consumers to buy. Romanian Courier Market Seen Reaching EUR500M in 2019.The courier market, one of the most dynamic segment in transport and logistics, could reach EUR500 million this year, despite reticence from companies to invest and from consumers to buy. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]