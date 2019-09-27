StateSec Micula speaks about challenges of populism, extremist rhetoric and hate speech at ECRI conference



Secretary of State with the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) Victor Micula participated on Thursday and Friday in Paris, in the high-level conference marking the 25th anniversary of the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI). According to a MAE release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, the Romanian official underscored, during his speech, that combating racism and intolerance is a priority, as well as promoting gender equality, this being fundamental values of the European societies. Micula stated that currently, the society is facing challenges caused by the increasing growth of populism, extremist rhetoric, and online and offline hate speeches, which generates intolerance, racism, xenophobia and undermines the foundation of the European democratic societies. In order to counteract these worrying phenomena, a convergent action of governments is needed, of relevant international organisations, large actors in the IT area and the civil society, the quoted source mentions. The event was organised by the ECRI, together with France, the state holding the Chairmanship of the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers, between May-November 2019 and gathered officials and high-rank representatives of the member states that exchanged opinions on the assessment of the activities of the last 25 years against discrimination, as well as the options for the future. Moreover, representatives of the Council of Europe, the UN and the EU debated, together with representatives of the member states, experts and civil society representatives, topic related to the inclusion in society of the groups exposed to racism, intolerance and the management of opportunities and risks presented by the internet and new technologies in relation to equality, racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance. The European Commission against Racism and Intolerance, a body of the Council of Europe, was established in 1994 and is made up of independent experts with a recognised experience in the area of racism, xenophobia, intolerance and anti-Semitism. The Committee monitors all these issues in every member states and proposes concrete measures to improve the situation. On the sidelines of the conference, State Secretary Victor Micula carried out a bilateral meeting with Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni, with the two officials discussing the stage of cooperation between Romania and the Council of Europe, but also the current challenges which the Strasbourg organisation must respond to. 