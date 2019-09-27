Romanian diplomats with consular duties meet in Rome to discuss how to activate ministerial task force



Situations in which the task force at Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) can be activated were on the agenda of talks at the first regional consular meeting this year organised on Thursday and Friday in Rome, attended by Romanian consuls from Italy, Spain and Portugal. The working session was led by Director General of the Consular Department Dan Dima, according to a press statement released by MAE. The meeting focused on the management of special situations that can determine the activation of the MAE task force, communication in crisis situations; the need to continue promoting the External Portal of SIMISC (www.econsulat.ro); the usefulness of campaigns carried out by the Consular Department jointly with other state organisations, as well as the importance of providing updated information on travel conditions and warnings to the benefit of the Romanian citizens. The attendees looked into amendments to the main pieces of consular legislation following the coming into force of Law No.62/2019, as well as ways for uniform application of the new provisions. Work panels on travel documents, civil status documents and notarial activity were also held, with the results of the implementation and commissioning of all components of the E-Cons Information System, currently serving the entire consular network of MAE, being also analysed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)