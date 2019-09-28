PM of Republic of Moldova attends opening of university year in Timisoara: Big challenge - the young to return home



Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu, who is currently paying a visit to Timisoara, where she participated as a guest of honour in the opening of the new university year at West University of Timisoara (UVT), on Saturday told AGERPRES that the young people who graduate in Romania do not usually return home and this is a big challenge for the authorities in Chisinau. "The graduates don’t usually return. In general, we have this problem that the young people from the Republic of Moldova don’t come back after graduating in Romania, for they don’t think they have a future at home. This is the big challenge facing the authorities in Chisinau, to restore people’s faith and especially the young people’s faith that they have a future at home," said Sandu. Maia Sandu received the Gold Medal of the UVT. Rector Marilen Pirtea underscored that the University recognizes the merits of the Moldovan PM in promoting education, European and Transatlantic values. "Beyond the flower bridge between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, I am certain that we are going to build a bridge in the education field too, which will be the true bridge between the two sister countries," said Pirtea. The Prime Minister from Chisinau thanked UTV for the distinction and for the fact that the University in Timisoara pays attention to what happens in the Republic of Moldova. "I am glad that you appreciate our efforts to build a rule of law state, a democratic society. You know that we go through difficult times, we fight for the little democracy that we have today in Chisinau and we try to strengthen it, We appreciated your attention and the help that the Romanian education system and the Romanian society grant us, for we need it," Sandu told a press conference. The Moldovan head of the Executive mentioned that while he was Minister of Education she tried to strengthen the Romanian-Moldovan relations and initiated several concrete projects, including in the higher education sector, and that she brought the Romanian Agency for Quality Assurance to Chisinau, to help with the reorganisation of the education system. "Now I want to continue and increase the number of such projects. We thank you for accepting students from Moldova. We know that there have been many students from Moldova who came to UVT and we hope that this trend will continue. (...) I discussed about the possibility of a joint project in what concerns the educational curriculum. (...) For I think that we need to discuss about how we can have the best notebooks and maybe we can make a common effort with the experts in education from Romania. I believe there are many fields in which we can work together, especially considering that we are a small country, with very small resources, and we would like such joint efforts to also contribute to the improvement of quality and boosting efficiency in education," explained Maia Sandu. "There are two Moldovan student associations in Timisoara, in UVT we collaborate very well with, and us, the UVT leadership, always promoted all the initiatives and events that they had in Timisoara. We encourage such actions and we even decided to have them as the main ambassadors for us among their smaller colleagues back in the Republic of Moldova, in a campaign meant to convince others to come to study at the UVT too," specified Marilen Pirtea. AGERPRES (RO - author: Otilia Halunga, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) PM of Republic of Moldova attends opening of university year in Timisoara: Big challenge - the young to return home.Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu, who is currently paying a visit to Timisoara, where she participated as a guest of honour in the opening of the new university year at West University of Timisoara (UVT), on Saturday told AGERPRES that the young people who graduate in Romania do not usually return home and this is a big challenge for the authorities in Chisinau. "The graduates don’t usually return. In general, we have this problem that the young people from the Republic of Moldova don’t come back after graduating in Romania, for they don’t think they have a future at home. This is the big challenge facing the authorities in Chisinau, to restore people’s faith and especially the young people’s faith that they have a future at home," said Sandu. Maia Sandu received the Gold Medal of the UVT. Rector Marilen Pirtea underscored that the University recognizes the merits of the Moldovan PM in promoting education, European and Transatlantic values. "Beyond the flower bridge between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, I am certain that we are going to build a bridge in the education field too, which will be the true bridge between the two sister countries," said Pirtea. The Prime Minister from Chisinau thanked UTV for the distinction and for the fact that the University in Timisoara pays attention to what happens in the Republic of Moldova. "I am glad that you appreciate our efforts to build a rule of law state, a democratic society. You know that we go through difficult times, we fight for the little democracy that we have today in Chisinau and we try to strengthen it, We appreciated your attention and the help that the Romanian education system and the Romanian society grant us, for we need it," Sandu told a press conference. The Moldovan head of the Executive mentioned that while he was Minister of Education she tried to strengthen the Romanian-Moldovan relations and initiated several concrete projects, including in the higher education sector, and that she brought the Romanian Agency for Quality Assurance to Chisinau, to help with the reorganisation of the education system. "Now I want to continue and increase the number of such projects. We thank you for accepting students from Moldova. We know that there have been many students from Moldova who came to UVT and we hope that this trend will continue. (...) I discussed about the possibility of a joint project in what concerns the educational curriculum. (...) For I think that we need to discuss about how we can have the best notebooks and maybe we can make a common effort with the experts in education from Romania. I believe there are many fields in which we can work together, especially considering that we are a small country, with very small resources, and we would like such joint efforts to also contribute to the improvement of quality and boosting efficiency in education," explained Maia Sandu. "There are two Moldovan student associations in Timisoara, in UVT we collaborate very well with, and us, the UVT leadership, always promoted all the initiatives and events that they had in Timisoara. We encourage such actions and we even decided to have them as the main ambassadors for us among their smaller colleagues back in the Republic of Moldova, in a campaign meant to convince others to come to study at the UVT too," specified Marilen Pirtea. AGERPRES (RO - author: Otilia Halunga, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

People run, walk in Bucharest for cure for cancer The Renasterea Foundation organised on Sunday the fifth edition of the 'Happy Run! - Race for the Cure' event, the largest and most successful women's health information and fundraising event hosted by Herastrau Park in Bucharest. From the wee hours of the morning, at (...)



People rally in Bucharest over anti-ragweed legislation, say allergy to ragweed not fuss, but painful Dozens of people, including specialists and people allergic to ragweed pollen on Sunday staged a protest at Kiseleff Park, Bucharest City, to draw attention to the fact that the law on combating the effects of ragweed in not enforced yet. The event "Do you know what ragweed looks (...)



Romania's Halep progresses to China Open 2019 women's singles 2nd round Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number six, on Sunday advanced to the women's singles second round of the 8,285,274-USD China Open WTA tournament in Beijing, after defeating Sweden's Rebecca Peterson 6-1 6-1. Halep, 28, who last week withdrew from the 2019 Wuhan Open (...)



PM Dancila: Rovana Plumb still has my unconditional support Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday said Rovana Plumb, whom she proposed for the office of European Commissioner representing Romania, still has her unconditional support. "Regardless of what has happened in the past few days - both the vote in the European Parliament and especially (...)



BEC established order of candidates to presidential elections on ballot Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) on Saturday established the order on the ballot of the candidates for the presidential elections this November. According to BEC, the order on the ballots is the following: Klaus Iohannis - National Liberal Party, Theodor Paleologu - People's Movement (...)



Traditional music concert, photo exhibition in the opening of Palestinian Culture Days, at Romanian Peasant Museum A traditional music concert and the opening of a photo exhibition dedicated to the State of Palestine opened on Friday evening the first edition of the Palestinian Culture Days, hosted by the Romanian Peasant Museum. Palestinian singer Mountrer al Raee, musicians Wassim Qassis (Bouzouki, Oud) (...)



Romania's Chief of Defence Staff, US Marine Corps commandant discuss Black Sea security Romania's Chief of the Defence Staff (SMA), General Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca on Thursday met Commandant of the United States Marine Corps David H. Berger, according to a press statement released by SMA on Friday. According to SMA, the meeting, which took place at the Washington Command, also (...)

