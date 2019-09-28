PM Dancila: Rovana Plumb still has my unconditional support



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday said Rovana Plumb, whom she proposed for the office of European Commissioner representing Romania, still has her unconditional support. "Regardless of what has happened in the past few days - both the vote in the European Parliament and especially the reactions at home - I still continue to appreciated and trust Rovana Plumb. She still has my unconditional support," Dancila wrote on her Facebook page. The PM added that she has known Rovana Plumb for very many years and she knows she would do her jobs "as best as she could." "I have known her for many years, we've worked together, and I know that she is a professional and I know that she has always done her job in good-faith. I know that she would do this job of an European Commissioner as best as she could and I am certain that for Rovana Plumb, unlike for others, the European interests and policies that contribute to the strengthening of the European projects would always come first, the same as they do for our government. Which is why I hope that the answer of the JURI Committee would be a positive one, according to the proposal made by Romania and supported by the President of the European Commission," added Viorica Dancila. In her opinion, over the past few days, the opposition parties showed, because of their stand in relation to this topic, "a Romania devastated by hate" and that "they forgot about the Romanians." "Everything that the members of the opposition parties did in the past few days was to show to the entire world a disunited Romania, split between the interest of the country and the small, petty interests of some groups. They showed a Romania that is devastated by hate, interests and fights and forgot all about the Romanians, as they have done every day, for more than one year now. But Romania does not belong to those who disunite and destroy it, not to those who last at their own people and forgot about the country's interest to the benefit of their own ambitions. Romanians see all these things and I trust that they will all see this very clearly in this autumn's elections," said the Prime Minister.

