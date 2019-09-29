 
Romaniapress.com

September 29, 2019

Follow-up of PM Dancila's visit to the US: Government will invest 2.5 billion euros in the infrastructure of the US base at the Black Sea
Sep 29, 2019

Follow-up of PM Dancila's visit to the US: Government will invest 2.5 billion euros in the infrastructure of the US base at the Black Sea.
By Edwig Ban The first signals of the visit that PM Viorica Dancila and members of the Bucharest Cabinet made last week in the US are beginning to appear. Among them, the military component is of major importance for strengthening the Romania-US Strategic Partnership. In this context, the (...)

[Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

August 2019 unemployment in Romania stands at 3.8pct Unemployment in Romania declined 0.1pct in August 2109 on a monthly basis, down to 3.8pct, with over three quarters of the unemployed falling in the 25-74 year category, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday. According to official statistics, the (...)

Romania Unemployment Rate Inches Down to 3.8% in August Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inched down to 3.8% in August from 3.9% in July, data from the country's statistics board showed Monday.

​Romania Energy Ministry risking destruction of major profit-making energy company through fusion with burdened colossus Romania&#39;s Energy Ministry is trying to save the Oltenia Energy Complex (CE Oltenia), a colossus facing major financial issues, by pushing for a merger: CE Oltenia to be absorbed by Hidroelectrica, a major energy company with considerable profit. That might mean that the whole (...)

Universities to hold academic year opening festivities Several universities in Bucharest and elsewhere in Romania are holding today festivities to mark the opening of academic year 2019-2020. They include the University of Bucharest, the Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE) and the Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca, as well as (...)

Construction Materials Distributor Temad Revenue up 10% in Jan-Aug Construction and industrial auxiliary materials distributor Temad, based in Brasov, posted 10% growth in revenue in the first eight months of the year, compared with the same time last year.

Asus Romania: PC Market up 2% to 3% in Value Driven by Demand for More Expensive Models The local computer (desktop and laptop) market saw 2% to 3% growth in terms of value this year, as customers chose better more expensive models, while the number of units sold dropped by a similar rate (1% to 3%), the local representatives of Taiwan-based Asus, one of the largest electronics (...)

Top Ten Bookstore Chains Saw RON331 Million Sales in 2018 The ten largest bookstore chains in Romania posted 331 million lei (EUR70 million) sales, 10% more than in the previous year, ZF has found from Finance Ministry data. The networks considered by ZF have 183 operational bookstores, about 20 more than in the summer of last year, after a number of (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |