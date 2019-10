Construction Materials Distributor Temad Revenue up 10% in Jan-Aug



Construction and industrial auxiliary materials distributor Temad, based in Brasov, posted 10% growth in revenue in the first eight months of the year, compared with the same time last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]