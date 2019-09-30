Asus Romania: PC Market up 2% to 3% in Value Driven by Demand for More Expensive Models



The local computer (desktop and laptop) market saw 2% to 3% growth in terms of value this year, as customers chose better more expensive models, while the number of units sold dropped by a similar rate (1% to 3%), the local representatives of Taiwan-based Asus, one of the largest electronics (...) Asus Romania: PC Market up 2% to 3% in Value Driven by Demand for More Expensive Models.The local computer (desktop and laptop) market saw 2% to 3% growth in terms of value this year, as customers chose better more expensive models, while the number of units sold dropped by a similar rate (1% to 3%), the local representatives of Taiwan-based Asus, one of the largest electronics (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]