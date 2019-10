Top Ten Bookstore Chains Saw RON331 Million Sales in 2018



The ten largest bookstore chains in Romania posted 331 million lei (EUR70 million) sales, 10% more than in the previous year, ZF has found from Finance Ministry data. The networks considered by ZF have 183 operational bookstores, about 20 more than in the summer of last year, after a number of (...) Top Ten Bookstore Chains Saw RON331 Million Sales in 2018.The ten largest bookstore chains in Romania posted 331 million lei (EUR70 million) sales, 10% more than in the previous year, ZF has found from Finance Ministry data. The networks considered by ZF have 183 operational bookstores, about 20 more than in the summer of last year, after a number of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]