​Romania Energy Ministry risking destruction of major profit-making energy company through fusion with burdened colossus



Romania’s Energy Ministry is trying to save the Oltenia Energy Complex (CE Oltenia), a colossus facing major financial issues, by pushing for a merger: CE Oltenia to be absorbed by Hidroelectrica, a major energy company with considerable profit. That might mean that the whole Hidroelectrica profit be passed to cover due payments amounting to billions of RON in the name of CE Oltenia, a company which will close within years anyway. ​Romania Energy Ministry risking destruction of major profit-making energy company through fusion with burdened colossus.Romania’s Energy Ministry is trying to save the Oltenia Energy Complex (CE Oltenia), a colossus facing major financial issues, by pushing for a merger: CE Oltenia to be absorbed by Hidroelectrica, a major energy company with considerable profit. That might mean that the whole Hidroelectrica profit be passed to cover due payments amounting to billions of RON in the name of CE Oltenia, a company which will close within years anyway. [Read the article in HotNews]