September 30, 2019

August 2019 unemployment in Romania stands at 3.8pct
Sep 30, 2019

August 2019 unemployment in Romania stands at 3.8pct.
Unemployment in Romania declined 0.1pct in August 2109 on a monthly basis, down to 3.8pct, with over three quarters of the unemployed falling in the 25-74 year category, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday. According to official statistics, the unemployed aged 15-74 were estimated at 343,000, down from both the previous month (352,000 people) and the same month of 2018 (367,000 people). Male unemployment was 1.1 percentage points higher than female unemployment, 4.3pct versus 3.2pct. Overall, unemployment in Romania declined 0.1 percentage points in August on a monthly basis from 3.9pct. Adult unemployment (25-74 years) was estimated at 3.1pct in August 2019, with male unemployment at 3.5pct and female unemployment at 2.5pct, making up 75.6pct of total estimated August 2019 unemployment. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

