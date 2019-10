Romania To Renovate Bucharest's Baneasa Airport for RON55M



The Bucharest National Airport Company (CNAB), which operates Bucharest's two international airports, has signed a RON55.5 million contract for the renovation of the Baneasa Airport ahead of Euro 2020. Romania To Renovate Bucharest's Baneasa Airport for RON55M.The Bucharest National Airport Company (CNAB), which operates Bucharest's two international airports, has signed a RON55.5 million contract for the renovation of the Baneasa Airport ahead of Euro 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]