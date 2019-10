Consumer Loan Reference Index Reaches 2.66% for 2Q



Romania's consumer loan reference index, or IRCC, stood at 2.66% in the second quarter, slightly higher than the 2.63% value for the first quarter of the year, central bank data showed Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]