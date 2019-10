JYSK Opens 78th Store in Romania in Doraly Expo Market Afumati



Danish furniture and home décor retailer JYSK opens a new store in Romania this week, in the Doraly Expo Market in Afumati, north-east of Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]