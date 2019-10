Banca Transilvania Raises Share Capital to RON5.2B



The board of Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania by assets, has approved a share capital raise by RON172,665, to a total of RON5.216 billion, by issuing 172,665 new shares, at a nominal value of RON1/share, through the conversion of 137,870 (...) Banca Transilvania Raises Share Capital to RON5.2B.The board of Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania by assets, has approved a share capital raise by RON172,665, to a total of RON5.216 billion, by issuing 172,665 new shares, at a nominal value of RON1/share, through the conversion of 137,870 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]