Prodplast Turnover Grows 63% in 1H/2019, to RON38M



Plastic items manufacturer Prodplast (PPL.RO) reported a consolidated turnover of RON38 million in the first half of the year, up 63% compared with the same period of 2018. Prodplast Turnover Grows 63% in 1H/2019, to RON38M.Plastic items manufacturer Prodplast (PPL.RO) reported a consolidated turnover of RON38 million in the first half of the year, up 63% compared with the same period of 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]