UPDATE Romanian nominee for European Commission rejected for good in EP committee / Plumb reacts by blaming opposition, calling committee decision "deeply unjust"



The JURI Committee of the European Parliament rejected the nominations of Romania and Hungary for seats in the new European Commission for good on Monday. The Committee first suspended the process of their approval in an unprecedented move last week, when, in the case of Romanian nominee Rovana Plumb, it noted suspicious details in her wealth statement.

UPDATE Rovana Plumb's first reaction to the JURI Committee decision was to call it "deeply unjust", politically motivated and contrary to the procedure regulations of the EP. She also accused President Iohannis and leaders of the opposition of blocking her candidacy, along with the "aggressive negative lobby against Romania by the leader of the Renew Europe group in the EP, Dacian Ciolos".

UPDATE Romanian nominee for European Commission rejected for good in EP committee / Plumb reacts by blaming opposition, calling committee decision "deeply unjust".